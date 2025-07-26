Fubara congratulates Wike on 'well-deserved' UNIPORT honorary doctorate

Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has congratulated the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

Wike, a former Rivers governor and UNIPORT alumnus, was conferred with the honorary Doctor of Science (D.Sc) during the university’s 50th anniversary and 35th convocation ceremony, held on Saturday in Port Harcourt.

In a statement released shortly after the event, Fubara described the honour as “well-deserved,” noting that Wike’s political and developmental contributions make him a worthy recipient.

“This distinguished recognition is not only a celebration of your illustrious accomplishments, but a testament to your contributions to education, governance, and the betterment of society,” the statement read.

Fubara praised Wike’s legacy in Rivers State and his continued efforts at the federal level, adding that his alma mater had done well to acknowledge his impact. He also said Wike’s work had restored confidence in leadership and inspired many across the country.

Speaking at the event, Wike expressed gratitude to the university and recalled his role in establishing the law faculty at UNIPORT while serving as Minister of State for Education under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“When I became minister, I made sure the law faculty was created, and insisted on a befitting building. I’m glad it exists today,” he said.