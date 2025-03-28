Gunmen run riot in Plateau, kill 11 persons in fresh attack

The police command in Plateau says gunmen have attacked the Rubi community in Butura District in Bokkos Local Government and killed 11 persons.

Alfred Alabo, the command’s spokesman, made this known in a statement on Friday in Jos.

The Bokkos Cultural Development Council (BCDC), also in a statement, confirmed that 11 persons were killed.

Alabo quoted Mr Emmanuel Adesina, the state Commissioner of Police, who visited the scene, as condemning the attack.

“On March 27, at about 10:00 p.m., we received a report of some gunmen who invaded Ruwi village at about 09:20 p.m. and began to shoot sporadically.

“As a result, some law-abiding citizens of the community who were at a wake-keep unfortunately lost their lives.

“Many others secured varying degrees of injuries.

“Immediately, the Commissioner of Police directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Bokkos to mobilise to the scene for necessary action,” he said.

Alabo said that the commissioner visited the scene to get first-hand information on the situation and commiserated with those who lost their loved ones.

Similarly, the Plateau government condemned the incident and called on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

Mrs Joyce Ramnap, the state Commissioner for Information, called on community members not to trespass on the law.