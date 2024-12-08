French embassy to empower 1,500 Kano youths on agricultural development

The Kano State Government has secured a project from the French Embassy aimed at empowering 1,500 youths through some agricultural development programmes to boost the state’s economy.

The State Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Yusuf Kofarmata, disclosed this shortly after defending his ministry’s budget at the State House of Assembly.

He explained that the initiative, designed to strengthen the state’s economy, would provide training and resources to young people in various agricultural sectors.

“The programme is expected to equip the participants with the necessary skills to succeed in agriculture and contribute to food security and economic growth,” he said.

The commissioner also revealed that the government has approved N100 million for the accreditation of courses at the Audu Bako College of Agricultural Development (ABCOAD), Danbatta.

Kofarmata said that many long-abandoned projects from the administration of former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso were now nearing completion.

According to him, they include some key projects at the North-West University and the Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil.

Kofarmata also cited the reconstruction of the burnt female hostel at Aliko Dangote University and the completion of Humanities and Science facilities at the North-West University as key examples of progress.

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to improving infrastructure, developing human capital, and introducing new accredited courses across the state-owned institutions.

“These efforts align with the administration’s state of emergency in the education sector,” Kofarmata added.