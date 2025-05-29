FG, Glo, Huawei bring digital learning, e-health, coverage access to remote Abuja village

On Wednesday, the pilot project in Isuanin Kura in Ibwa 2, Gwagwalada, on the outskirts of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, was launched, kicking off the Federal Government's aim to give digital access to 7,000 distant communities nationwide.

The project, which is being promoted by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy in collaboration with Globacom and Huawei Nigerian Enterprises, will provide the more than 12,000 residents of the community with digital healthcare, free public Wi-Fi access, 2G/3G/4G services, and remote learning capabilities.

Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, lauded Globacom and Huawei for supporting President Bola Tinubu's resolve to address the connection problem affecting over 20 million Nigerians who do not currently have access to basic telecommunications.

“If you bring out your phone in many communities, there is no network at all. This is costing the country significantly because people cannot access financial services, medical care, or education,” the minister noted, adding that this also poses governance challenges as disconnected areas are difficult to administer.

“Where you live should not determine your access to opportunity. We are using innovation to ensure every Nigerian, regardless of location, can thrive in the digital age,” the Minister added.

Globacom’s Group Chief Technical Director, Mr. Sanjib Roy, who spoke on the project, said the company worked with the Ministry and Huawei to bring up the site by providing the Microwave backhaul link and access to Globacom’s full core network resources. The company also managed the site's operation to ensure uninterrupted voice and data services for the community.

“The Smart Education facility allows for young students within the community to receive education remotely, with the teachers being in Abuja or any other part of the world, while Healthcare delivery has been revolutionised through connected medical equipment that enables remote consultations between patients in Ibwa and doctors and specialists in urban-locations,” Mr Roy explained. The site and all the equipment are powered by solar, thereby ensuring a clean environment and an uninterrupted power supply.

The effectiveness of the telecommunications system for the community was demonstrated during the inauguration when Chief Abubakar Bamaiyi, the leader of the Ibwa 2 Community, had a live consultation with a doctor in Abuja. The Minister and other guests also observed a teacher based in Lagos using Huawei equipment to teach the local school's students via online video.

Speaking at the event, Mr Kazeem Kaka, Globacom’s Head of Division, North West, said: “For Globacom, this is a continuation of our long-standing mission to democratize access to communication. Since 2003, we have remained at the forefront of efforts to lower the barriers to connectivity—making telephony, internet, and data services more accessible and affordable for all Nigerians. Today’s launch reinforces that commitment. We are particularly excited about the impact this initiative will have on education, healthcare, and economic empowerment of Ibwa people.”

In his speech, Mr. Terrens Wu, Managing Director of Huawei Nigeria Enterprises, expressed his company's pride in supporting the effort to use digital technology to improve healthcare and education in rural areas and to provide connections. The company also provided the community with 120 reasonably priced smartphones so they could have access to telephones.

