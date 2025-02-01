Female tenant breaks landlord’s head with pestle after receiving quit notice

A woman and her two children have been taken into police custody after she allegedly attacked her landlord with a pestle, striking him on the head.

The incident occurred in Umugbabe Ovoko, an Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area community of Enugu State.

Enugu-based media personality Chijinkem Ugwuanyi made the news public on Friday, January 31, 2025, sharing details of the case in a Facebook post.

According to Ugwuanyi, the altercation began when the landlord, a young man who is reportedly an orphan, asked the woman to vacate the property.

Instead of complying, she allegedly lashed out in anger and assaulted him with a pestle, a heavy wooden tool commonly used for pounding food.

The severity of the attack remains unclear, as authorities have yet to provide updates on the landlord’s condition.

However, the woman and her two children were swiftly arrested and are currently being held by the police as investigations continue.

The case has sparked discussions on social media, with many expressing concern over the violence and the circumstances surrounding the eviction notice.

While some sympathise with the orphaned landlord, others have questioned the woman’s situation and what may have led to the confrontation.

“His Tenant scattered his head with pestle because he asked her to pack out of the house at Umugbabe Ovoko Igbo-Eze South LGA Enugu State.

“The woman and her two kids are currently enjoying the weather at Ibagwa, aka police station.

“This boy is an orphan, and he only allowed the woman to leave with him because he was the only one in the big house,” he wrote.