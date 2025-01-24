OOU student stabs colleague over argument

A final-year student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Koya Ayodeji, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly stabbing his colleague, Ayobami Ajayi, during an altercation over noise.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at around 11:50 PM in Ago-Iwoye.

According to police reports, Ayodeji, a 500-level Business Education student, had confronted Ajayi, a 21-year-old Mass Communication student, over the excessive noise coming from his room.

Witnesses stated that Ayodeji had repeatedly asked Ajayi to lower the volume, but his complaints were ignored. The disagreement soon escalated into a heated argument, and in a fit of rage, Ayodeji allegedly picked up a knife and stabbed Ajayi in the lower abdomen.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident in a statement, revealing that the suspect was reportedly under the influence of hard drugs at the time of the attack.

Odutola stated that Ayodeji had been displaying erratic behavior prior to the altercation, leading investigators to suspect drug abuse. Following his arrest, the Divisional Police Officer ordered a toxicology screening to determine his condition during the attack.

After sustaining a deep stab wound, Ajayi was rushed to the Ogun State University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu, where doctors performed emergency surgery to save his life. Hospital officials confirmed that he is now in stable condition and recovering under medical supervision.

Following the attack, officers from the Divisional Crime Branch visited the crime scene, where they recovered a blood-stained knife, which has been preserved as evidence for further investigation.

Police authorities assured that Ayodeji will face legal prosecution as soon as investigations are concluded.

Speaking on the incident, the police urged students and the general public to embrace peaceful conflict resolution instead of resorting to violence.

They also emphasized the dangers of drug abuse, warning that the law will take its full course in cases involving substance-related crimes.