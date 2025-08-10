Former Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has denied claims by ex-minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, that they jointly founded the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition before expanding it to include other members.

Reacting in a statement on Sunday, Ahmad Sajoh, head of Fayemi’s media office, said there is “no credible evidence” to support Amaechi’s assertion.

“It is possible that Hon. Amaechi did not make the statement or was misquoted,” he said. “We unequivocally state that these claims lack any basis. Dr Fayemi remains a committed member and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State.”

Amaechi had, during an X Spaces conversation on Saturday, claimed: “The ADC coalition started with me and Fayemi in the house of Nasiru Danu with Salihu Mohammed and others… Saliyu was the one that started the meeting. He wanted Fayemi and I to reconcile and after reconciling, we agreed that we need to expand our meeting. It cannot be the two of us.”

He further explained that after a consultant reviewed party structures, a committee led by Liyel Imoke chose ADC as the most suitable platform after talks with other parties.