Ex-Imo Commissioner’s wife petitions Tinubu over husband's 'detention by Uzodimma'

Mrs Excel Ihekweme, wife of the former Commissioner for Foreign and International Affairs in Imo, Dr Fabian Ihekweme, has petitioned President Bola Tinubu, over allegations bordering on unlawful arrest and detention of her husband.

Excel, in two letters dated Dec 13 and written on her behalf by a rights group, Initiative Against Human Right Abuse & Torture, also sought the intervention of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ihekweme was a commissioner in the first term of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo.

The petitions were signed by the Executive Director of the group, Comrade Gerald Katchy on behalf of the complainant.

They were titled: “Complaint of Abuse of Power and Office by Security and Enforcement Agencies and Disregard to the Rule of Law: A Menace to the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency.”

Excel alleged that her husband was forcefully arrested on Nov. 27 in his Abuja residence by the police without an arrest warrant and had since been in detention.

She said her husband’s plight began when he (Fabian) urged the governor of Imo to prioritise the needs of the citizens of the state and to deliver on his campaign promises.

According to her, this act of accountability by Dr Fabian Ihekweme, regrettably, led to his persecution.

In two other letters she personally signed and addressed to the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and the President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Excel equally sought their intervention.

She said she wrote the letters over the alleged misconduct involving the Nigerian police.

“I am seeking your urgent intervention in this grave matter involving a gross violation of fundamental rights of a citizen of Nigeria (Dr Fabian Ihekweme), my husband, and an action of the police against the rule of law, the Nigerian constitution and the justice systems within the Nigeria Police Force.

“Sir, on Nov. 27, unidentified armed men forcefully abducted Dr Ihekweme from his home without a warrant, due process, or access to his legal counsel.

“His phone was confiscated, and he was denied necessary medical care.

“For over 24 hours, his family did not know his whereabouts until the police issued a statement confirming his detention.

“Currently, Dr Fabian Ihekweme is being held at the infamous Tiger Base police unit, subjected to inhumane treatment and unjustly accused of sponsoring the Eastern Security Network (ESN)—a baseless allegation aimed at discrediting his integrity and silencing his voice.

“This ordeal has left his family, including his children, traumatised and mentally distressed.

“His arrest and detention without recourse to justice or medical attention are not only a violation of his constitutional rights but also a grave affront to the principles of democracy, freedom of expression, and good governance,” she said in the petitions.

Excel, therefore, sought the intervention for her husband’s immediate and unconditional release and to ensure that his rights to due process, legal representation and medical care were upheld.

She also sought an independent investigation into the circumstances of his arrest, detention and the allegations against him.