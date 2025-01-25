Court orders lady to pay boyfriend N150k for no-show after collecting 3k t-fare

A magistrate court in Ilesa, Osun state ħas, ordered Rhoda Adu to pay her boyfriend N150,000 as damages for failing to show up at his place after she collected N3,000.

The court hearing was shared in a post that gained traction on X (formerly Twitter). According to the post by a user, @DejiAdesogan, the Magistrate Court in Ilesa, Osun State, delivered the ruling after the boyfriend filed a complaint.

The gist gained ground online, sparking widespread reactions, with many people sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

See some reactions below:

@davidchibuike_: “See better investment. His 3k turned to 150k. 50x.”

@Oladapomikky1: “The best way to go…. Highly commendable.”

@anasuachara: “Our people say that the ear that will hear words does not need to be as big as a cocoayam leaf 🌿. Urgent ₦5k girls beware. A similar decision was made at Enugu last year. Very soon, this nonsense will stop. Don’t collect money if you are not coming. It’s a breach of contract.”

@uchebakaadi: “Gbam, loud am 4 those at d back. Send me Magi aza kam machie apa. Elevate am to Supreme Court. D fight back has started we must take back our money tenfold. Power must change hand.”

@Kayloaded1: “Good, we now have a precedent on this romance scam.”