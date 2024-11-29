Court asks 109 foreigners accused of cybercrime to pay N1bn with 5 sureties to go home

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday admitted at least 109 foreigners, charged over allegations bordering on cybercrime, to a N1 billion bail with five suites.

Justice Ekerete Akpan, who granted them bail, directed that the five sureties must have a landed property worth N200,000 million each.

Justice Akpan directed that the sureties must deposit the original and verified documents of their landed property with the deputy registrar of the court.

The judge, who also directed the sureties to deposit their international passports, ordered the defendants to be remanded in Keffi Correctional Centre in Nasarawa State pending the perfection of their bail terms.

He adjourned the matter until Feb. 27, 2025, for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the foreigners, who are said to be citizens of China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, Brazil, Malaysia and Myanmar, were recently arrested by the police.

They were apprehended in their residence at Plot 1906, Cadestral Zone 807, Katampe District of Abuja, where they were said to be engaging in cybercrime by allegedly promoting “a fraudulent and unregistered gaming platform.”

In a six-count charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/599/2024 filed in the name of the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police, the foreigners were charged with cybercrime, money laundering and unlawfully residing in Nigeria.

NAN reports that in one of the counts, they were alleged to have aided, abetted, and conspired among themselves “to commit an offence, to wit; cybercrime.”

They were said to have committed the offence contrary to and punishable under Section 27 (1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (As Amended, 2024).

They were also alleged to have accessed a computer, network and input with the intention that such inauthentic data will be considered or acted upon as If they were authentic or genuine.

The offence is said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 13 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (As Amended, 2024).

Again, they were alleged to have removed “from Nigeria proceeds generated from operating fraudulent and unregistered gambling platforms.

“These platforms are 9f.com, c2.top, 8pg.top and you thereby commit money laundering, contrary to and punishable under Section 18 of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

The defendants were also accused of entering “the territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with a business permit of 30 days duration and failed to leave the Nigerian territory at the expiration of the said permit.