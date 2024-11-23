Cattle breeders mobilise emirs, Northern leaders against proposed state police

The Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria ( KACRAN) has described the proposed state police as too expensive and risky to implement.

Alhaji Khalil Bello, KACRAN National President, said this in a statement in Damaturu on Friday. He said the cost of establishing state police, depending on a state’s population, was between N10 billion to N30 billion, while monthly salaries and operational costs would gulp about N3 billion. “These expenditures could divert critical resources from essential public services such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure, which are vital for the development and well-being of the region,” he said.

Bello said there were also concerns over abuse of state police by the politicians. “There is a risk that these forces could be used to serve the interests of local political leaders rather than the broader public, leading to the victimisation of opposition parties and creating an environment of lawlessness and anarchy. “Such a scenario could undermine the rule of law and erode public trust in law enforcement,” he said.

He recommended redirecting resources toward initiatives that would promote sustainable development and long-term prosperity for the country. Bello listed the initiatives to include agriculture investment, youth employment as well as industrial and infrastructure development. The president also proposed the establishment of a security foundation fund in which monthly donations would be made to support the police.