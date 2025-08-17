Bye-election: Seized N25.9m for agents' welfare, not vote buying - Kaduna PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna has denied allegations that the N25.9 million recovered from one of its members during Saturday’s bye-election was meant for vote buying.

Police operatives arrested Shehu Aliyu Patangi with about N25,963,000 at a hotel along Turunku Road in Kaduna metropolis. The command alleged the money was set aside to induce voters during the polls.

By-elections were held in three constituencies in Kaduna: Chikun/Kajuru federal constituency, Basawa state constituency, and Zaria/Kewaye state constituency.

Addressing journalists on Sunday, Edward Masha, Kaduna PDP chairman, said the funds were strictly for election logistics and the welfare of party agents. He explained that the party mobilised over 6,000 agents across the constituencies, and the money was meant for their allowances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have 169 polling units with agents, supervisors, and collation officers. Even if you give them N3,000 each, that is over N30 million. To now claim the money was for vote buying is mischievous and insulting to Nigerians’ intelligence,” Masha said.

He further alleged that the party has been a target of harassment by security operatives “acting on the instructions of the Kaduna state government.”

According to him, on Friday, security agents raided the campaign office of Esther Ashivelli Dawaki, PDP candidate for Chikun/Kajuru federal constituency.