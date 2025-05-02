BRT driver who raped, murdered Bamise sentenced to death by hanging

The Lagos State High Court has sentenced a suspended Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Andrew Ominikoron, to death by hanging following the murder of 22-year-old Oluwabamise Ayanwola.

In a judgement delivered by Justice Sonaike on Friday, April 2, 2025, the court ruled that the prosecutor, the Lagos State Government, had successfully proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Ominikoron stood trial for a five-count charge bordering on murder, conspiracy, and rape, in connection with Ayanwola's death, as well as the sexual assault of Dr. Anosike Victoria and the rape of one Maryland Ojiezelu.

However, the BRT driver pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“For the death of Oluwabamise Ayanwola, you will be hanged by the neck until you are dead. May God have mercy upon you,” the judge pronounced.

The Lagos State Government brought a five-count charge, including conspiracy, rape, murder, and sexual assault against the convict.

The charges disclosed that the incident occurred on February 26, 2022, around 7 pm, near the Lekki-Ajah Conservation Centre, Lekki-Ajah Expressway, Lagos.

According to the prosecution, Ominikoron forcibly had sexual intercourse with Bamise before murdering her, contravening Sections 411, 223, 260, and 165 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

On the ill-fated day, Bamise boarded a BRT bus driven by the convict in the Ajah area of Lagos, after which she was declared missing, triggering widespread outrage and a city-wide search.