Blood in the streets as police, soldier clash in Ebonyi, 1 shot dead, 3 injured

The Officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Ebonyi Command on Wednesday, allegedly shot one person dead and injured three others in a clash between policemen and a soldier.

The State’s Police Commissioner, Mrs Adaku Uche-Anya, confirmed the incident to reporters in Abakaliki.

Uche-Anya explained that the victim was shot dead when a bullet went off from an officer’s gun during a scuffle between the police team and a motorcyclist who claimed to be a soldier.

“In response to the rising incidents of motorcycle theft and snatching in Abakaliki, officers from the command were conducting a routine patrol on the old Enugu-Abakaliki road near the Ugwuachara area when they stopped an individual riding a motorcycle to request the motorcycle’s particulars.

“The individual claimed to be a soldier but was unable to provide identification. As the officers attempted to arrest him for this reason, he resisted and began to grapple with one of the officer’s rifles.

“This struggle resulted in an accidental discharge of ammunition, which tragically resulted in the death of one man and injuries to three others.

“Both the police officer and the individual involved in this incident are currently in custody. The police command extends its condolences to the family of the deceased,” she said.