BAAY PROJECTS marks 4th anniversary with milestones, restates commitment to excellence

BAAY PROJECTS, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing construction and real estate development companies, proudly celebrates its 4th anniversary, a milestone that reflects four years of visionary growth, innovative projects, and unwavering dedication to client satisfaction.

From inception, BAAY PROJECTS has been guided by a clear mission: to redefine construction and real estate in Nigeria through excellence, sustainability, and trust.

Over the past four years, this mission has translated into landmark developments, strategic partnerships, and a growing reputation as a brand that delivers on its promises.

Our key milestones and achievements

• Baay Foreshore, Omituntun Estate, Ibadan: Delivered in collaboration with the Oyo State Government, this flagship project demonstrates BAAY PROJECTS’ capacity to execute large-scale developments that combine affordability with modern living. • Pacific Apartment, Atlantic View Estate, Lekki-Epe, Lagos: Now over 60% completed, this premium residential project underscores the company’s focus on quality, timely delivery, and value creation for clients. • Realtor Empowerment: In the last year alone, BAAY PROJECTS has trained over 1000 realtors through initiatives such as the PMS program, while engaging more than 5000 satisfied clients, reinforcing its role as a driver of industry growth and human capital development.

In celebration of its 4th anniversary, BAAY PROJECTS is delighted to announce special limited-time offers: • A 10% discount on Baay Foreshore, Omituntun Estate, Ibadan • A 5% discount on Pacific Apartment, Atlantic View Estate, Lekki-Epe, Lagos These anniversary discounts are valid until 30th September 2025, underscoring BAAY PROJECTS’ commitment to making premium real estate more accessible to clients and investors.

Our Commitment to Clients and the Industry

BAAY PROJECTS’ success is anchored on its values of sustainability, quality assurance, safety, empathy, and diligence. These principles continue to guide every decision and ensure that each project not only meets but exceeds expectations.

As the company enters a new milestone, it remains committed to pushing the boundaries of real estate development in Nigeria. With new projects on the horizon, BAAY PROJECTS is positioned to create even greater impact for clients, investors, and communities. “This anniversary is more than a celebration; it is a reaffirmation of our promise to deliver real estate solutions that blend innovation with integrity. The journey has just begun, and we are excited about what the future holds,” said Mr. Segun Adegoke, MD/CEO of BAAY PROJECTS.

About BAAY PROJECTS

BAAY PROJECTS is Africa's Pre-eminent Firm in Construction and Infrastructure Development, committed to delivering exceptional projects that transform communities.



With a focus on innovation, affordability, and sustainability, BAAY PROJECTS continues to set new benchmarks in construction and real estate excellence.

BAAY PROJECTS operates alongside two other visionary companies: • Baay Realty – a dedicated real estate development company creating modern, sustainable, and affordable living spaces for today’s and tomorrow’s homeowners. • Baay Agro – a sustainable agriculture company advancing food security, innovation, and community empowerment across Nigeria. Together, these companies embody Baay Project’s vision to build not just structures, but sustainable futures. Contact Information: 📞 0805 872 2160 🌐 www.baayprojects.com info@baayprojects.com Instagram: @baayprojects LinkedIn: Baay Projects Limited Facebook: Baay Projects