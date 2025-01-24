Apply same urgency in rescuing ex-AIG's wife to ordinary Nigerians - Obi tells Police

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential torchbearer in the 2023 elections, has challenged the Nigerian police to act swiftly when ordinary Nigerians face security challenges.

Obi, the former Anambra State Governor, made the remark after the rescue of Folashade Odumosu, the wife of retired Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police Hakeem Odumosu.

Mrs Odumosu was abducted from her Lexus Jeep outside her residence in Arepo, a suburb of Ogun State, by four masked gunmen on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

However, the retired officer's wife was rescued one week later by the police, who also recovered N10 million ransom and ammunition and neutralised two of the kidnappers.

Obi makes a case for ordinary Nigerians

Reacting to the development in a post on his X on Friday, January 24, 2025, Obi first commended the Police force for their swiftness and professionalism that led to the retrieval of Mrs Odumosu.

“I commend the Nigeria Police for their swift and effective response in rescuing Mrs. Folashade Odumosu, the wife of retired AIG Hakeem Odumosu, who was kidnapped just a few days ago.

“The operation, conducted within a week, highlights their capacity to act decisively when motivated.

“What stands out is the precision with which the rescue mission was executed. It not only led to the safe release of the victim unharmed but also resulted in the neutralisation of some kidnappers, the recovery of weapons, and the retrieval of the ransom. Such a professional outcome deserves high praise,” he wrote.

He said the feat shows that Nigeria's law enforcement agencies can effectively fight crime with proper leadership, motivation, and adequate support, calling on the Police authorities to extend the same help to ordinary Nigerians.

“While celebrating this laudable achievement, I urge the Nigeria Police to extend the same level of urgency and professionalism to cases involving everyday Nigerians – those whose plights are often underreported or ignored. Many innocent citizens remain victims of abduction, languishing in captivity without rescue efforts reaching them.