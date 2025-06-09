A coalition of young progressives under the banner of the Zamfara APC Integrity Network (ZAIN) has vehemently opposed the speculated defection of Governor Dauda Lawal from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the governor as a political liability whose tenure has been marked by poor governance.

In a statement released Monday, June 9, 2025, and signed by the group’s president, Comrade Murtala Sani Gummi, ZAIN stated that it had credible intelligence indicating that Lawal was lobbying to join the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections in an attempt to realign with the ruling party and preserve his political future.

“We want to make it categorically clear that Governor Dauda Lawal is not welcome in the APC. He is a huge liability, and any attempt to accept him into the party will damage our chances in 2027. Zamfara has suffered under his administration. The streets are not safe, civil servants are groaning, and there’s no tangible infrastructure to speak of,” Gummi declared.

According to the group, Lawal’s alleged move is a desperate strategy to escape the political consequences of his underwhelming leadership and to ride on the wave of President Bola Tinubu’s rising popularity, particularly in the North.

“Whereas President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown strong leadership, especially with the gradual stabilisation of the economy and renewed military operations in the North-West, Governor Dauda Lawal’s performance has been abysmal in all ramifications,” the statement noted.

Group says security deteriorating under Lawal

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal.

ZAIN accused Lawal of presiding over a deteriorating state where insecurity has intensified, salaries are irregular, and public institutions have become weak and ineffective.

“What Zamfara needs is visionary leadership — not recycled politicians jumping from party to party for personal survival. APC is rebuilding its structures, and we cannot afford to dilute that progress with someone whose record in office has been marked by blame games and inertia,” Gummi stated.

The group called on the national leadership of the APC to reject any overtures from Lawal, warning that admitting him would demoralise the youth base and disrupt ongoing mobilisation efforts across Zamfara’s 14 local government areas.

“We are already building strong grassroots structures across all 14 local governments in Zamfara to ensure APC’s victory in 2027. Bringing Dauda Lawal into our fold will discourage the young people who believe in the President’s vision but reject failure at the local level,” he said.

ZAIN reaffirmed its commitment to supporting credible candidates who align with the President’s reform-driven agenda and can deliver tangible dividends of democracy to the people.

“President Tinubu is working. The projects are visible. But Governor Lawal has no track record to show. His defection will be viewed as an opportunistic ploy and must be resisted,” the group asserted.

Concluding, the youth coalition reiterated its loyalty to the APC and its resolve to defend the party's integrity in Zamfara State.