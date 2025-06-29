The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has approved the burial of late Nigerian business icon and elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, in the holy city of Madinah, fulfilling one of his most heartfelt wishes.

According to a statement from his relative, Sanusi Dantata, the deceased had long expressed a desire to be laid to rest in the city of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), a wish that will now be honored following approval from Saudi authorities.

From Abu Dhabi to Madinah

Alhaji Dantata passed away on Friday in Abu Dhabi. While initial reports indicated that arrangements were still being made to move his remains to Madinah, there were contingency plans in place to return his body to Kano for burial if the approval process took too long.

However, in an updated tweet on Sunday, Sanusi Dantata shared the latest development:

Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata [Daily Trust]

“Alhamdulillah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has granted approval for the remains of late Alh. Aminu Dantata to be buried in the Holy land of Madinah! Arrangements are ongoing for his Janazah tomorrow, Insha Allah, in the Holy Prophet’s mosque.”

A Final Resting Place of Honour

Janazah (funeral prayers) are scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 29, inside the Prophet’s Mosque, Masjid an-Nabawi, one of the holiest sites in Islam.

Dantata’s burial in Madinah is not only symbolic but also deeply significant in Islamic tradition.