Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Terrritory (FCT), has claimed that the wife of former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi benefited from a N48 billion contract to train women in the Niger Delta.

As a result, the FTC minister appealed to President Bola Tinubu to release the report of the forensic audit carried out on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the agency that awarded the contract.

Wike made the claims while appearing on Channels Television's Politics Today on Friday, July 4, 2025, where he gave a damning review of Amaechi's tenure as Governor of Rivers State and minister under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In 2021, the Federal Government initiated a forensic audit to investigate the financial transactions and project implementations of the commission from its inception in 2001 to August 2019.

The audit aimed to identify mismanagement, misappropriation of funds, and other irregularities.

However, Wike accused the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federal, Abubakar Malami, of covering up the results to protect those who might be indicted in any form of fraud. Therefore, he urged President Tinubu to make the report public.

”Let President Bola Ahmed Tinubu do us a favour and release the report of the forensic audit of the NDDC," he said, adding, ”Mr President should help Nigerians.”

Wike says Amaechi is one of the most corrupt Nigerian

Wike's remakes followed an earlier claim by Amaechi, who glowingly praised his wife’s occupation, calling her an ”industrialist.”

The former Transportation Minister implied that his wife has been providing him with financial support, downplaying the claim that he's rich.

But Wike quickly dismissed the claim, insisting that Amaechi’s wife was a beneficiary of a monthly contract to train women of the Niger Delta.

Wike said that, unlike Amaechi, he was born into a wealthy family and didn't need to steal any public funds, alleging that his predecessor was one of the most corrupt individuals.

”I won’t say I was too rich like the Dangotes, but I didn’t have a small background. His (Amaechi’s) anger is that he saw me using a Rolls-Royce -and so what?

”It was not given to me by a contractor; a contractor gave him, and that is a bribe.

“He took from a contractor, but I will not do that. He (Amaechi) is one of the most corrupt people,” he said.

The FCT Minister doubled down on his accusations against Amaechi's wife, vowing to resign his appointment if his assertion isn't contained in the NDDC forensic report.

“Let them release the document, if what I am saying is not in the document, I will resign as the minister of FC.T. I don’t worship the office,” he stated.

Wike also called into question Amaechi's educational qualifications, claiming that the former Governor failed to graduate from Rivers State University.