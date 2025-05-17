29-year-old Nigerian-British Princess Bright makes history as UK's youngest Mayor

Princess Opeyemi Bright has made history by becoming the youngest Mayor in the United Kingdom, marking a significant moment for Nigerians in the diaspora and youth leadership.

Princess Bright was inaugurated to the esteemed position of First Citizen of the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham on Friday, May 16, 2025.

The 29-year-old's emergence represents a new chapter in British politics and celebrates Nigeria's growing global leadership dexterity.

“This is nothing short of God’s grace,” Princess Bright said during her inauguration.

The rise of the young politician, born in the UK to Nigerian parents, is seen as a personal milestone and a reflection of the growing influence of the Nigerian community abroad.

“I’m proud to serve my borough, and as a proud Nigerian, I will represent my heritage with humility and excellence. May this journey inspire others to lead, serve, and rise,” she added.

Bright began her political journey early as she was elected as a councillor at just 22. She has spent the last seven years building a reputation as a champion for youth empowerment, social inclusion, and economic opportunities within her borough.

Her dedication to service reflects her upbringing. Bright is following in the footsteps of her mother, Dr. Councillor Afolasade Bright, who served as Civic Mayor of Hackney from 2006 to 2007.

Her father, Pastor Gbolahan Bright MBE, is a revered senior minister in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The rise of Bright is emblematic of a broader trend of Nigerians making strides in global politics and governance.