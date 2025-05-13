UK, Nigeria to collaborate on new immigration rules

The British High Commission has announced plans to work closely with the Nigerian government on implementing new UK immigration rules unveiled in a recently released white paper.

The reforms, aimed at reducing net migration and tightening visa routes, include scrapping the social care work visa, establishing a more restrictive graduate visa route, and extending the path to permanent settlement.

While the UK has yet to disclose a timeline for these changes, the British High Commission emphasised it would keep Nigeria in the loop as details emerge.

“The UK enjoys strong, long-standing people-to-people links with Nigeria. We are proud that the UK is still considered a top destination for Nigerians to work, study, visit, and settle – and value the contribution this brings to the UK,” the Commission said in a statement on Monday.

The High Commission noted that it would engage with “relevant partners in the Federal Government of Nigeria” once implementation details are confirmed, underlining the importance of maintaining bilateral cooperation.

Tougher Immigration Beckons

The UK’s white paper outlines an overhaul of legal migration policy, pledging to “restore order, control, and fairness” to a system that saw net migration surge to 906,000 in 2023, before declining to 728,000 by mid-2024.

The Labour government, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has promised to reduce those numbers significantly amid growing pressure from anti-immigration forces.

Previously, UK authorities had signalled plans to limit visa approvals from countries like Nigeria, where visa overstays have been flagged as a concern.