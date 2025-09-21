150 Lagos children empowered with goal-setting skills to turn vision into action

No fewer than 150 children from Lagos have been empowered with goal-setting skills to expand their knowledge, perspectives, and possibilities, which will enable them to visualise their future.

The children, comprising pre-teens and teenagers, gathered in Lagos for the fourth edition of "Dream Big & Reach for the Stars," a youth workshop held on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

The one-day programme was organised by Amani Health Inc., a digital health organisation bridging the gap in emotional and mental health care support for children, teenagers, and adults, and was held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Conference & Exhibition Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

It also drew families who joined virtually from outside the state. Participants, aged 7 to 17, were engaged in a Dream Board exercise, where they created visual plans for their ambitions.

According to the organisers, the activity was intended to build clarity, confidence and a sense of purpose. By the end of the day, children left with colourful boards and a shared conviction that “my dreams are valid.”

More than 90 parents watched as their children presented their boards and discussed their aspirations. One mother said the impact was lasting. “After last year’s edition, my son turned his wardrobe into a vision wall. This time, he already told me he’s putting his academics right at the top. This programme doesn’t just inspire, it changes lives,” she said.

Another parent added that her previously shy daughter now displays stronger self-esteem and keeps a personal reminder that her dreams are valid.

Helping young people to dream

The convener, Mrs Ayodele Fasuyi , stated that the workshop was designed to revive the habit of dreaming among young people, noting that many children struggle with peer pressure, social media comparisons, and anxiety about the future.

“Our goal is to show them that, no matter the noise around them, their dreams remain valid and their future is bright,” a facilitator told Premium Times.

A key session focused on the story of Tunde Onokoya, founder of Chess in Slums Africa, whose rise from modest beginnings to global recognition illustrated how obstacles can be overcome.

Fasuyi also recalled an earlier collaboration with his initiative in 2023. Corporate sponsors, including Indomie, SunTrust Bank, Rosabon Finance, Pasta n' Grills, VDL Technologies, Markov Games AI, AYITI, and Cake Allure, provided refreshments, gifts, and other support that organisers said helped create a memorable experience.

Parents described the event as inspiring and practical, giving their children tools to set measurable goals and practise confidence. Now in its fourth year, Dream Big & Reach for the Stars has become a regular platform for families seeking more than academic success for their children.

Fasuyi and her team say the workshop helps young people move from hope to action, reinforcing the belief that “dreams are valid” and achievable.

Excel Beyond the Classroom

Building on the momentum of the Dream Big initiative, Fasuyi announced the launch of Excel Beyond the Classroom (Cohort 2) — a four-month skill acquisition and empowerment programme by Amani Health Inc. designed to help children and teenagers turn their dreams into reality.

Delivered through interactive workshops, mentorship sessions, and project-based learning, the programme will equip participants with essential skills in self-awareness, emotional intelligence, growth mindset, digital literacy, entrepreneurship, public speaking, problem-solving, and more.

“Additional benefits include training to build resilience, focus, and confidence, as well as practical tools to transform their vision boards into real-life achievements,” Fasuyi said.

She explained that by the end of the programme, each participant will have created something tangible — whether a product, project, or portfolio — that brings them a step closer to their aspirations.

Fasuyi also encouraged parents to explore other transformative programmes offered by Amani Health by following @amanithinc on social media and visiting www.amanihealth.app for more resources designed to help children grow in confidence, resilience, and purpose.