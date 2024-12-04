12 burnt to death after vehicle burst into flames in Yobe auto crash

No fewer than 12 persons lost their lives in a fatal auto crash on Baimari – Geidam Road in Yobe.

Mr Livinus Yilzoom, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, confirmed the deaths in a statement in Damaturu on Wednesday.

He said the accident occurred at about 10:00 pm on Tuesday when a Howo truck ran into a bus with registration number BAU 124 YF near Chelluri village.

He said 12 passengers in the bus were burnt to death after the vehicle burst into flames.

“The preliminary investigation revealed road obstruction by the HOWO truck as the immediate cause, while excessive speed and overload by the bus driver (Sharan) were the remote causes of the road crash,” Yilzoom said.