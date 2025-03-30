Let love of Ramadan live in our hearts, Obi urges Muslims

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has prayed for Nigerian Muslims to continue allowing the love and spirit of Ramadan to guide their paths.

The former governor of Anambra made the call on Sunday in his 2025 Eid-el-fitr congratulatory message to felicitate with Muslim faithful on his X handle.

“I sincerely join the Muslim faithful in Nigeria to celebrate the 2025 Eid-el-fitr, which marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“It is our earnest prayer that Almighty Allah will accept our prayers, fasting, and supplications now and always.

“It was indeed very fulfilling for me to break the Ramadan fasts with different Muslim communities across the nation.

“Sharing our blessings and joys was not just an act of Ramadan but should form part of our everyday lives.

“We pray that the blessings and lessons of Ramadan will forever remain and abide with us – that love will live in our hearts, that peace and unity will flourish in our nation.”

Obi prayed that the security of lives and property would again be celebrated within the nation’s borders and that Nigeria would experience more growth and development.

“Once again, I congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters for completing Ramadan.