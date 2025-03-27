Lawmakers make U-turn on bill to strip VP, govs of immunity

In a surprising turn of events, the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 27, reversed its decision on a bill seeking to strip the vice president, governors, and deputy governors of their constitutional immunity.

The bill, sponsored by Solomon Bob, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker from Rivers State, initially passed second reading on Wednesday, March 26.

Bob argued that removing immunity for these officeholders would “promote accountability in public office” and help curb corruption.

Section 308 of the Nigerian Constitution currently shields the president, vice president, governors, and deputy governors from civil or criminal prosecution while in office.

It also prevents their arrest or imprisonment during their tenure.

Bob had emphasised the need to “curb corruption, curb immunity, eradicate impunity, and enhance accountability.”

However, the House made a U-turn on the proposal after Majority Leader Julius Ihonvbere moved a motion for reconsideration.

The reasons behind the reversal remain unclear. In a related development, the House also rescinded its decision on a bill aimed at abolishing the death penalty.

This bill, which also passed second reading on Wednesday, March 26, was part of ongoing legislative debates on justice reform.

The sudden reversals raise questions about the direction of Nigeria’s legal and governance reforms.