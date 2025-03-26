House of Reps advances bill to strip VP, governors of immunity

The House of Representatives has taken a major step toward constitutional reform as lawmakers advanced a bill seeking to strip the vice president, governors, and their deputies of immunity from prosecution.

The proposed amendment, which aims to curb corruption, eliminate impunity, and enhance accountability in public office, was among 42 constitutional bills that scaled second reading on Wednesday, March 26.

This follows 39 similar bills passed the previous day, bringing the total to 81.

Among the notable proposals is a bill seeking to qualify the president’s immunity while completely removing that of the vice president and governors.

Proponents argue that public officials must be held accountable regardless of their position.

Another key bill seeks to separate the offices of the Attorney-General from the Minister of Justice at both federal and state levels, a move aimed at ensuring independence in legal prosecutions.

Additionally, lawmakers are considering amendments to grant citizenship rights to foreign spouses of Nigerian women and set a minimum quota for youth and women's appointments into government offices.

In a move that could reshape Nigeria’s geopolitical landscape, bills proposing the creation of five new states—Ijebu, Ife-Ijesa, Tiga, Orlu, and Etiti—were also introduced.