LASTMA rescues 8 injured in bus crash, including driver with fractured arm

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has rescued eight injured passengers involved in an accident at Hammadiya inward Abule-Egba. The LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos. The statement was signed by Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA.

Bakare-Oki said the road traffic incident which involved a commercial long bus, popularly referred to as ‘Molue,’ at Hammadiya inward Abule-Egba, caused severe injuries and significant disruption to traffic. “The accident was triggered when the vehicle, registered as KTU 801 XM, lost control at excessive speed, reportedly due to driver impatience. “In an attempt to avoid colliding with another LT commercial bus and pedestrians awaiting transport at the roadside, the driver veered sharply, resulting in the bus crashing into the expressway median and overturning. “Several passengers sustained injuries, while others escaped through the bus’s windows,” he said.

He said that officers from LASTMA promptly arrived at the scene, and executed a well-coordinated and efficient rescue operation. “Eight individuals, including five males and three females, suffered varying degrees of injuries. Among the injured was the bus driver, who sustained a fractured left arm. “All victims were immediately handed over to LASAMBUS medical personnel and transported to the General Hospital at Ile-Epo for urgent medical attention,” he added.

Bakare-Oki said to ensure the free flow of traffic and public safety, LASTMA’s Response Unit was swiftly mobilised to oversee the removal of the overturned vehicle. He added that security support was provided by officers from the Meran Police Division, ensuring that the rescue operation proceeded without hindrance. Bakare-Oki extended his sympathies to the injured passengers and conveyed his wishes for their swift recovery. He emphasised the importance of strict adherence to traffic regulations, particularly compliance with speed limits as prescribed by the Lagos State Government.