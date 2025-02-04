Landlords, tenants at loggerheads as Abuja rent rises to ₦2m for self-contain

Tenants in the metro city of Abuja are raising alarm over the skyrocketing cost of renting a self-contain apartment, with prices now reaching as high as ₦1.5 million to ₦2 million.

The rising cost of living, inflation, and expensive building materials have made affordable housing a challenge for many residents of Nigeria’s capital.

Many tenants who previously lived in central areas of Abuja are now relocating to the outskirts due to unaffordable rent increases.

A resident of Utako, who pleaded anonymity, revealed that her rent was increased from ₦700,000 to ₦1.2 million, forcing her to consider moving to places like Karu, Kubwa, or Lugbe.

Similarly, Chika, a resident of Mabushi, lamented that she had been searching for a new apartment but was shocked by the exorbitant prices.

“I was hoping to move somewhere newer, but all I see are ridiculous prices. ₦1.5 million, ₦2 million, even ₦2.5 million for a self-contain,” she said, accusing landlords of greed and blaming the absence of a regulatory agency in Abuja.

However, landlords have defended the rent hikes, citing rising costs of building materials.

Festus Onuoha, a property owner, argued that prices of cement and imported fittings have increased by over 150%, making it difficult to keep rents low.

“You really can’t blame landlords,” he said.