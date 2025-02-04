Landlords, tenants at loggerheads as Abuja rent rises to ₦2m for self-contain

Tenants in the metro city of Abuja are raising alarm over the skyrocketing cost of renting a self-contain apartment, with prices now reaching as high as ₦1.5 million to ₦2 million.
The rising cost of living, inflation, and expensive building materials have made affordable housing a challenge for many residents of Nigeria’s capital.
Many tenants who previously lived in central areas of Abuja are now relocating to the outskirts due to unaffordable rent increases.
A resident of Utako, who pleaded anonymity, revealed that her rent was increased from ₦700,000 to ₦1.2 million, forcing her to consider moving to places like Karu, Kubwa, or Lugbe.
Similarly, Chika, a resident of Mabushi, lamented that she had been searching for a new apartment but was shocked by the exorbitant prices.
“I was hoping to move somewhere newer, but all I see are ridiculous prices. ₦1.5 million, ₦2 million, even ₦2.5 million for a self-contain,” she said, accusing landlords of greed and blaming the absence of a regulatory agency in Abuja.
However, landlords have defended the rent hikes, citing rising costs of building materials.
Festus Onuoha, a property owner, argued that prices of cement and imported fittings have increased by over 150%, making it difficult to keep rents low.
“You really can’t blame landlords,” he said.
With no government intervention in sight, Abuja’s rent crisis continues to worsen, leaving tenants struggling to keep up.