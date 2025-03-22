Lagos to host inaugural South-West games in 2025

The Lagos State Government has said the maiden edition of the 2025 South-West Games will serve as a rallying point for social inclusion and youth engagement.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated this on Friday during a courtesy visit by the committee’s President, Dr Alfred Olanrewaju, at the Lagos State House, Marina.

During the visit, the committee presented the governor with a customised jersey in recognition of his support for the forthcoming games.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the championships are scheduled to take place from 24 March 24 to 28 March.

“This event will be a rallying point where youths engage, interact, and compete in a safe and inclusive environment.

“It will also foster healthy rivalry and offer opportunities to guide young people towards creativity and purposeful development,” the governor said.

He noted that Lagos remains committed to fostering sound minds, promoting inclusion, and using social tools for youth engagement and community development.

Sanwo-Olu, who chairs the South-West Governors’ Forum, commended the initiative and pledged Lagos State’s full support for the 2025 South West Games.

Lagos will host teams from Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti States at venues including Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Teslim Balogun Stadium, and Rowe Park.