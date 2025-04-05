Lagos gyms turning to hook-up spots - Gym-goers confirm

The fitness culture has taken Nigeria by storm. While fitness centres provide a space for enthusiasts to improve their physical health and well-being, concerns are being raised about them becoming hotspots for romantic encounters.

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos, some gym-goers said that the fitness culture had evolved into something more complex than just a space for physical exercise.

Folarin Adekoya, a gym-goer in the Ikeja area of the state, said that some enthusiasts seem more focused on socialising and taking photographs for social media than engaging in actual workouts.

“Some women are seen wearing revealing and provocative gym outfits, which leads to a question about the motivations behind their choice of clothing.

“But it’s not just the clothing that’s causing a stir. Some gym-goers use these spaces to hook up with romantic partners.

“I’ve seen women wearing gym outfits that are quite revealing, it can be distracting, especially when you’re trying to focus on your workout,” Adekoya said.

Also, Jason Onwuka, a regular gym-goer in the state's Festac area, shared his perspectives on the evolving balance between staying fit, distractions, and the growing influence of social media.

“I prefer going to the gym to work out because I’m more motivated there, but I have seen people meeting up at the gym, and it’s clear that they’re not there to work out.

“They’ll spend hours talking and laughing together, and it’s just not what the gym is meant for.

“As society becomes increasingly individualised, people are looking for new ways to connect with others.

“The gym has become a space where people can meet new friends, find romantic partners, and feel a sense of community,” he said.

Onwuka noted that while the gym had become increasingly popular, with more social interactions, it was up to individuals to remain focused on their goals.

“Whatever it is you do, there will always be distractions. If you go to the gym with a clear goal to train and focus on your workout, it’s up to you whether you allow distractions to affect you.”

He also observed that the professional women who come to the gym are more focused on their workouts and do not dress provocatively.

“They wear comfortable leggings or tights that are easy to work out in,” he said.

Recently, Teddy A, a former Big Brother Naija star, addressed the issue of indecent dressing at the gym.

In a video posted on his social media page, Teddy A expressed displeasure over the trend, stressing the importance of covering sensitive body parts during workouts.

“I’m not trying to be insensitive, but we don’t want them to start banning girls from the gym because of indecent dressing,” he said.

Teddy A’s comments sparked a heated debate on social media. Some argued that gyms should enforce stricter dress codes, while others saw it as an overreaction.

A manager at a popular fitness centre in the Ajah area of the state, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that they had to implement rules about appropriate clothing and behaviour in the gym.

“We want to create a welcoming and respectful environment for all our members.

“But despite the efforts of the management, the trend shows no signs of slowing down.