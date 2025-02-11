Lagos ends remote work for public servants

The Lagos State Government has announced the termination of remote working for public servants.

Mr Bode Agoro, the Head of Service, made the announcement in a statement shared with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Agoro said the decision was in support of the implementation of the new minimum wage in the public service.

The work-from-home initiative was introduced in February 2024 to mitigate the impact of the sudden removal of subsidies.

According to Agoro, its cancellation aims to enhance service delivery.

Agoro stated that the administration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has introduced various measures to improve the welfare and well-being of public servants.

“It is hereby notified for general information that the governor has approved the cancellation of the work-from-home initiative in the Lagos State Public Service.

“The cancellation of the work-from-home initiative, which has been in place since February 2024, will take effect on March 31.

“Public servants are urged to rededicate themselves to their duties and ensure improved service delivery across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

“Accounting Officers are instructed to give this circular the service-wide publicity it deserves,” Agoro added.