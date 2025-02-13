Labour Party confirms Peter Obi's 2027 presidential bid - labels Kenneth Okonkwo 'rascal'

The Labour Party (LP) has reaffirmed its commitment to fielding Peter Obi as its presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections, setting the stage for a fierce rematch against President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, declared that Obi, a former Anambra State governor and the party’s 2023 flagbearer, remains their preferred choice to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Tinubu is not just going to have it very easy in 2027; we are coming back with that Peter Obi to them so that they will know we are very serious,” Arabambi said.

Obi finished third in the 2023 presidential election behind Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Despite this, LP remains confident that Obi can galvanise greater support to unseat the incumbent in the next election cycle.

Kenneth Okonkwo’s exit ‘good riddance’ – Labour Party spokesman

Arabambi also dismissed claims that the Labour Party was on the verge of collapse, maintaining that the party is stable despite Kenneth Okonkwo’s departure.

“There is no leadership crisis in the Labour Party. Labour Party is not going into extinction. It is just a figment of the imaginations of most of our detractors,” he stated.

The party spokesman further emphasised that the LP would not tolerate political disloyalty as it strategies for the next elections.

“In 2027, we are not going to have such political rascality in our party. The National Chairman is on a reconciliatory mission, which is why you see a lot of people being jittery,” Arabambi asserted.