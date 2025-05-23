Kyari risks US visa ban amid NNPCL corruption probe

A coalition of Nigerian professionals and activists has called on the United States to deny entry to Mele Kolo Kyari, the former Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), amid allegations of large-scale corruption and financial misappropriation.

On Friday, May 23, members of the Young Professionals Forum of Nigeria staged a protest at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, demanding visa restrictions against Kyari.

The group submitted a formal petition to U.S. Ambassador Richard M. Mills Jr., urging that Kyari be barred from entering the United States while investigations are ongoing.

“Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari is central to ongoing investigations into grand corruption and abuse of office,” said Barrister Sambari Benjamin, the forum’s convener.

He alleged that more than $4 billion allocated for repairs of refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna disappeared under Kyari’s watch.

The petition also accused Kyari of failing to remit revenues due to the Nigerian government and cited a declaration by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which lists Kyari and 13 others as wanted persons.

Despite publicly claiming a willingness to cooperate, the petition argues Kyari has remained out of sight.

“This is a smokescreen to evade justice,” Benjamin stated.

READ ALSO: Protest erupts at Saudi Embassy as Nigerians demand visa ban on Mele Kyari

The group urged the U.S. to uphold its commitment to transparency and accountability by restricting Kyari’s entry.

“Denying him access to your jurisdiction until a full investigation is complete will reinforce America’s global reputation for upholding justice,” the petition read.