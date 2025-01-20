Kwara Government orders temporary closure of forests for regeneration

Kwara Government has directed the temporary closure of forests in the state to facilitate the natural regeneration of the forests which had been severely impacted by human interference.
This is contained in a statement signed by the Press Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mrs Shakirat Muritala, on Monday in Ilorin. The directive was issued after a top management meeting of the Ministry of Environment, Chaired by the Commissioner for Environment, Hajia Nafisat Buge.
The Commissioner said that the temporary closure was a necessary step to protect the environment and public health. She said;
Apart from illegal tree-falling for charcoal production, the saw millers also cause distortion by cutting various kinds of trees without regard for the regeneration process thereby disrupting the ecosystem.
The closure will also ensure the implementation of laid down procedures for reforestation.
The Forestry Directorate will partner with stakeholders for various levels of engagements to restore normalcy and ensure that forests were not depleted without regard
Buge implored members of the public who deal in forestry-related products to cooperate with the Ministry and entrench compliance with laws of the state and restrictions during the period of closure. She warned that anyone who contravened the directive would face penalties by the law.
