Kwankwaso warns Tinubu’s govt to stay out of Kano affairs - full details emerge

Former Kano State Governor and NNPP leader Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has criticised the Federal Government and Kano State Police Command for a controversial terror alert issued ahead of the annual Maulud celebration.

The event, which honoured Sheikh Ibrahim Inyass, the spiritual leader of the Tijjaniyya Sufi Order, was held at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

Despite the police warning, the gathering proceeded successfully.

In a statement on his official X handle, Kwankwaso congratulated the Tijjaniyya Order, Emir of Kano Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II, and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for the event’s success.

“Reckless” Terror Alert Criticised by Kwankwaso Amid Maulud Celebrations

However, he condemned the police for creating unnecessary panic.

“This alert not only jeopardised the gathering but also put lives at risk by creating palpable fear,” Kwankwaso stated, describing the move as “reckless and unprofessional.”

He accused the police of aligning with the Federal Government’s alleged interference in Kano State’s affairs and warned that such actions erode public trust in security alerts.

“Issuing false alerts sets a dangerous precedent, making people less likely to take future warnings seriously,” he said.

Kwankwaso urged the police to act professionally and avoid being seen as partisan tools. He also called on the Federal Government to respect Kano State’s autonomy.

“For the umpteenth time, I urge the Federal Government to avoid meddling in affairs strictly under Kano State’s jurisdiction,” he concluded.