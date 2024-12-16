APC responds as Obasanjo, Kwankwaso, Obi, Duke plot to unseat Tinubu in 2027

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the political significance of a recent gathering involving former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

The meeting, held at Obasanjo’s Abeokuta residence, has sparked rumours of an alliance to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Reports suggest the political heavyweights deliberated on Nigeria’s governance and strategies for the next general election.

While specific details remain undisclosed, sources indicate the discussions centred on forming a united opposition front against the APC.

Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, confirmed the meeting on social media, saying, “I was pleased to be in the company of my friend, His Excellency Donald Duke, and other associates to pay a courtesy call on former President Olusegun Obasanjo.”

He added, “Deliberations on significant national issues, including the future of politics and governance in Nigeria, defined the conversation. We are grateful to Baba for his warm reception, support, and hospitality.”

However, the APC’s National Publicity Director, Bala Ibrahim, criticised the meeting.

Speaking on Sunday, December 15, Ibrahim remarked, “With due respect, I hold Obasanjo in high esteem. But when it comes to Nigeria’s contemporary politics, Tinubu is not their mate.”

He continued, “Tinubu is head and shoulders above them in modern politics. The combination of Obasanjo, Kwankwaso, Peter Obi, and Donald Duke does not present a threat. These are people who were trashed in the last election.”

Drawing on historical precedents, Ibrahim dismissed Obasanjo’s influence.

“This is not the first time Obasanjo has supported someone who lost. He backed Jonathan against Buhari, and he also supported Obi in the last election, but Tinubu trounced them.”

The APC’s reaction underscores its confidence in Tinubu’s re-election prospects.

Ibrahim concluded, “They can meet till the end of time; their gathering cannot bring any good outcome. If it’s these same spent forces, the APC has nothing to fear.”