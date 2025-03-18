Tensions rise as Kogi Central insists on Akpoti-Uduaghan’s return to Senate

Constituents of Kogi Central Senatorial District have strongly rejected any move to recall their senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, following her suspension from the Nigerian Senate.

In a statement released on Monday, March 17, by Hon. Abdulrahaman Badamasiuy, coordinator of the Concerned Constituents of Kogi Central, the group condemned the suspension as illegal and a violation of their democratic rights.

They called on the Senate to immediately reverse its decision, arguing that it has deprived them of federal representation.

“Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan remains the one in whom we deposited our legitimacy as a senatorial constituency, and nobody can unscrupulously violate our democratic and constitutional rights,” the statement read.

The group emphasized that Akpoti-Uduaghan was overwhelmingly elected in the 2023 general elections to serve until 2027 and warned against any attempt to remove her through fraudulent means.

Among their key demands, they insisted on her immediate reinstatement and vowed to resist any recall efforts, which they believe are politically motivated.

They also urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government to intervene and ensure her safety.

“Let no one provoke us any further while we look forward to having our concerns addressed within the shortest possible time,” the statement concluded.