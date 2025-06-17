Katsina govt clarifies stance on peace talks with bandits

The Katsina State government has denied reports suggesting it entered into a formal peace agreement with terrorists and bandits operating in the state, maintaining that Governor Dikko Umar Radda’s administration has not compromised its tough stance on security.

Addressing journalists on Monday, June 16, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Mu’azu, stressed that while some armed groups had voluntarily chosen to lay down their weapons, the government had not initiated or entered into any form of negotiation with them.

“The government of Katsina State, under the leadership of Mallam Dikko Umar Radda, will not negotiate with bandits.

“But if the bandits feel the need to drop their arms and come forward, the government is ready to give them landing rights,” Mu’azu stated firmly.

What actually happened?

The Commissioner explained that recent developments in Jibia, Batsari, and DanMusa Local Government Areas were outcomes of self-initiated outreach by the bandits to local community leaders, not an official pact by the state government.

“We are lucky that bandits in Jibia and Batsari have come forward through their messengers and initiated discussions with their communities.

“These discussions have led to peaceful activities in those areas, but they are not a product of government negotiation,” Mu’azu noted.

He emphasised that the governor remains committed to his campaign promise of making security a top priority, and that the administration continues to record gains in its military and security operations.

Mu’azu reiterated the government’s conditional welcome to repentant bandits: “If these people decide to lay down their arms, we will give them the opportunity to be responsible citizens in the state. But if they renege on that, we will deal with them as we always have.”