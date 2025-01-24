Kaduna reports 323 fire incidents, 11 fatalities, and ₦21 billion in property saved

The Kaduna State Fire Service recorded 323 fire outbreaks and 11 deaths in 2024. The Director of the state Fire Service, Mr Paul Aboi, gave the figures in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

He said the fire incidents occurred in Kafanchan, Zaria and Kaduna metropolitan areas. Aboi added that the service rescued six people unhurt from the incidents, while 29 others sustained injuries. He said;

The service saved property worth about ₦21 billion from destruction while property worth ₦3.5 billion got destroyed within the period under review.

The director listed the causes of the fires as bush burning, carelessness, and improper use of electrical appliances. He added;

We believe that the advocacy being embarked upon by the state government and other stakeholders will help to correct the anomaly and ultimately reduce fire incidents to the barest minimum.

Aboi said that the service was also making efforts to reduce fire outbreaks by unveiling a comprehensive initiative on fire prevention and inspection. He also said that the service was embarking on renewal of fire safety certificates across business premises in the state.

Although we cannot totally eradicate fire outbreaks, we are trying to minimise them and reduce the negative effects on people and the economy.