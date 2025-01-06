Tragedy as Sokoto SSG loses daughter, 3 grandchildren in fire outbreak

A devastating fire outbreak has claimed the lives of Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Sifawa’s daughter and three grandchildren in Sokoto State.

The tragedy occurred early Monday morning, January 6, at the residence of his daughter, who was married to Alhaji Muhammadu Yusuf Bello, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Sports and Youth Development.

The inferno, which engulfed the entire home while the family was asleep, left only Alhaji Yusuf Bello as the sole survivor.

Sokoto State Fire Service officials battled for hours to contain the blaze, but their efforts came too late to save the victims.

A family representative described the loss as “unimaginable" and said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The late housewife and her three children will be buried today at Sheikh Shehu Usmanu Danfodiyo Mosque Sifawa.

The burial is scheduled for midnight at the family home of the Sokoto State Secretary to the Government (SSG).

The Sokoto State Government and local community leaders have expressed their condolences to the family, with many describing the incident as a monumental loss.

“This tragedy has left us in shock. We pray for strength for the family to bear this irreplaceable loss,” a government official said.