Japa update - US Embassy issues fresh directive for Nigerian visa applicants

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has unveiled updates to its immigrant visa application process, set to take effect on January 1, 2025.

Applicants will now be required to visit the Consulate General in Lagos twice as part of the streamlined procedure aimed at reducing delays caused by incomplete documentation.

In a statement posted on its official X page, the embassy noted, “For applicants with interviews scheduled after January 1, 2025, applicants are required to visit the Consulate General in Lagos at least twice during the immigrant visa process.”

The first visit termed the “In-Person Document Review,” will involve applicants meeting with a consular staff member to ensure that all required documents are in order.

The embassy elaborated on its website, “This review allows applicants to retrieve any missing documents ahead of their visa interviews, helping to avoid delays in application processing.”

The second visit will be the visa interview itself, conducted by a Consular Officer. This crucial appointment will be scheduled by the National Visa Center (NVC).

The embassy warned that applicants who fail to complete the document review phase will be required to reschedule their visa interviews.

“This new process is designed to help you prepare for your visa interview and to prevent significant delays in processing your immigrant visa,” the embassy stated.