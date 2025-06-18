F or many young Nigerians, the dream of building a meaningful career in a world-class company can feel out of reach. Thankfully, the Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC) is changing that narrative by offering jobs and creating a pipeline of future professionals and industry leaders through its innovative Supply Chain Academy.

Launched as part of NBC’s commitment to workforce development, the Academy has become a standout initiative, combining technical expertise with leadership training in an environment that empowers and prepares trainees for real-world impact. In a recently released short documentary, the spotlight was firmly on the Academy and the individuals it is empowering, showcasing an innovative learning model that is already setting new benchmarks.

Speaking in the documentary, Jolomi Fawehinmi, People & Culture Director at NBC, explained how the Academy is designed to go beyond technical knowledge. New intakes are immersed in practical experiences, from simulated environments like driver simulators and safety modules to hands-on production line training. Each trainee is also supported with access to a clinic, library, canteen, and a digital learning lab. These resources make the experience holistic and human-centred.

How NBC is shaping tomorrow’s leaders through game-changing supply chain academy

She described the training as a representation of how the company was investing and empowering young talent to become professionals and leaders of tomorrow.

Echoing this, Idehen Misan Ilesanmi, NBC Supply Chain Capability Development Manager, described the Academy as a hub for developing problem-solvers and innovators. With a team of committed trainers and a curriculum that blends global technical standards with leadership development, the vision is clear: to raise a generation that’s not only ready for the job market, but ready to shape it.

The impact of the Academy is perhaps best captured in the voices of its trainees. Qadri Oluwatobiloba, who has been enrolled for nine months, spoke about how the experience has exceeded his expectations. “The learning has been tremendously impactful,” he said, adding that the journey has helped him grow in ways he never imagined.

For Blessing Eze, who transitioned from trainee to full-time employee, she credited the Academy for giving her the confidence to move seamlessly across departments and find her place within the NBC family.

Even though the technical training school first began in 1996, it has evolved into something much bigger. Today, the Supply Chain Academy serves as a strategic pillar of NBC’s commitment to nurturing a highly skilled, adaptable, and leadership-ready workforce — touching every area from planning and procurement to logistics and production.

At a time when investing in people has never been more critical, NBC’s Supply Chain Academy is proving that talent, when properly trained and empowered, can become a force for real transformation.

To watch the full documentary visit Inside NBC’s Supply Chain Academy

