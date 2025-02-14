How long-distance couples are keeping the Valentine’s spark alive

As Nigerians join the rest of the world in celebrating Valentine’s Day, some couples in long-distance relationships have shared creative ways to make the day memorable despite living miles apart.

Speaking in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos, the couples said that distance should not be a barrier to connecting with a loved one.

They noted that the day could be made memorable through digital technology and other creative means.

According to Mrs Tolani Olawale, a Banker, she and her husband who is based in the United States, plan to have a virtual dinner date.

Even if we can’t hold hands physically, We will cook the same meal and eat together over video call. We will also exchange gifts and watch a movie together, she said.

Mr John Akpan, a Software Engineer, said he and his fiancée who is based in Canada, plan to have a virtual game night.

We will play online games together and also have a virtual movie night. We will make it feel like we are together, he stated.

For Mrs Bisi Sanni, a Businesswoman, she and her husband who is based in the United Kingdom, plan to have a virtual meditation session.

We will meditate together over video call and also have a virtual breakfast date. We will make it a special day in spite of the distance, she added.

Also, Mr Tobechukwu Ibe, an Insurance Broker, said he had planned to make the day memorable with a compilation of videos and pictures he and his wife, who is based in Dubai, took together in physical contact.

To make it more romantic, I’ll add a lovely song to the compilation to play in the background and send it to her and post it on social media.

I know that my wife is also up for some sweet surprises; I really can’t wait for, Ibe stated.

Meanwhile, a relationship expert, Mrs Ifeoma Okoye, advised couples living miles apart to make the most of technology to stay connected.

Couples living miles apart should use technology to their advantage. They can have virtual dates, exchange gifts and messages, and stay connected despite the distance.

For those that are the naughty type; get plenty of romantic stickers and pictures to create a good vibe and tell your partner how much you miss them and want to be with them.