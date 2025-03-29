Hotel manager, 3 others in trouble over murder of guest in Delta state

The Delta State Police Command has arrested the manager of Century Home Hotel in Owhelogbo community, Isoko North Local Government Area, along with three others, in connection with the brutal murder of a guest, Bishop Sunday Ogofotha.

In a statement on Friday, March 28, 2025, the command spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrests. He revealed that the hotel manager conspired with two suspects who had promised him N5 million to grant them access to the victim’s hotel room.

According to police reports, Sunday Ogofotha, an indigene of the community who had traveled from Lagos for a relative’s burial, checked into the hotel and informed his wife of his location.

However, he was not seen at the funeral, which was scheduled for Saturday, raising concerns among his family members.

ALSO READ: Abia Police investigate alleged murder of hotel manager by suspected soldiers

After multiple attempts to reach him, his worried relatives contacted his wife, who directed them to the hotel. Upon arriving at Century Home Hotel, they inquired about Ogofotha but were told by the management that no such guest had lodged there.

Following a heated exchange, the family insisted on searching the hotel rooms, initially facing resistance from the management. When they reached a particular room, the hotel owner, Chief Joseph Ovie Oghole, objected, claiming that the guests inside were engaged in intimate activities and should not be disturbed.

Undeterred, the family, aided by members of the local vigilante group, forced the door open—only to find Ogofotha’s lifeless body on the bed. He had been tied up with ropes and bore multiple injuries, indicating a violent attack.

The victim’s body has since been deposited at the mortuary in Ozoro, the headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area.

ALSO READ: Pandemonium as a hotel guest found dead in the room