Pandemonium as hotel guest found dead in the room

Pandemonium erupted at Creestar Hotel in Sagamu on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, after the lifeless body of 51-year-old Sunday Abidoye was discovered in one of the hotel rooms. The Ogun State Police confirmed the death, with its spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola stating details surrounding the tragic incident.

According to Odutola, the hotel’s Chief Security Officer, Oluwole, reported the discovery to the police after finding the body of a guest inside a room. Upon arriving at the scene, investigators found the body outside the hotel, being prepared for transport to the morgue by the deceased’s family. Abidoye’s brotheri, Jmoh Godday, who resides in Imota, Lagos, informed authorities that his sibling had returned to Nigeria from the United States on Saturday, November 16. On Monday, November 18, Godday went to the hotel and knocked on the door of Room 109, where Abidoye was staying, but received no response. Concerned, he requested a spare key from the hotel manager, which allowed him to enter the room, where he discovered his brother's body.