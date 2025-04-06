Here are best photos from Lisabi Festival as Obasanjo, others dazzle the crowd

Abeokuta came alive on Saturday as the 2025 Lisabi Festival lit up the ancient city with colour, culture, and class.

The annual celebration, themed ‘Ègbáliganza 2025’, brought Egba sons and daughters from across the globe together to honour their iconic hero, Lisabi Agbongbo Akala.

Lisabi, a legendary warlord and farmer, is remembered for uniting the Egba people in their historic resistance against the peak Oyo Empire between 1775 and 1780. His leadership liberated the Egba from paying tributes to the Alaafin of Oyo and laid the foundation for their independence.

This year’s festival beautifully fused tradition with modern flair, reflecting a vibrant showcase of Egba identity and pride. It was reminiscent of the Ojude Oba festival, famously celebrated by their Ijebu neighbours.

From drumming and dances to fashion runways, attendees were treated to a cultural spectacle highlighting traditional Ofi, Adire, and Afrocentric designs.

The grand finale was nothing short of regal. Dignitaries, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, turned heads in luxury fur and Adire Agbada.

Also in attendance were Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Governor Ibikunle Amosun, PDP’s 2023 governorship candidate Ladi Adebutu, and Nollywood veteran Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), adding star power to the festivities.