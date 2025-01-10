Governor Yusuf puts smiles on 2,000 retirees with ₦5 billion gratuity payment

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has approved the payment of the third phase of ₦5 billion to clear the backlog of gratuities owed to 2,000 retirees in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor announced this during the commencement of payment to categories of retirees at the Government House, Kano, on Thursday.

Yusuf said that the initiative was aimed at addressing long-standing backlogs. He added that the gesture was expected to provide relief to retirees who had faced delayed payments.

The governor emphasised the importance of fulfilling the state’s obligations to pensioners and ensuring their welfare. Yusuf also assured that the state government would continue to prioritise the timely payment of pensions to all eligible retirees.

According to him, this will be the third phase of the exercise, following the ₦11 billion payment made last year. He said the government has reviewed the pension upward from ₦5,000 to ₦20,000.

In separate remarks, the Chairman of the Pension Fund Trustees, Alhaji Habu Fagge, and the Head of Service, Alhaji Abdullahi Musa, described the event as a “significant moment” in the Abba Yusuf administration.

They highlighted the fulfilment of the promises made to pensioners in the state. The National President of the Union of Pensioners (NUP), Mr. Godwin Abumisi, commended the governor for his efforts at improving the welfare of pensioners.

He noted that the review of pension benefits was a clear reflection of appreciation for the services rendered by retirees. Represented by Assan Sambe, Abumisi also praised the governor for settling the backlog of pensioners.