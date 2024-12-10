Governor Okpebholo presents ₦605.7 billion budget proposal to Edo Assembly

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo on Tuesday presented ₦605. 7 billion budget estimates to the Edo House of Assembly for the 2025 fiscal year, representing a 25% increase from the 2024 budget. Presenting the budget christened “Budget of Renewed Hope for a Rising Edo” to the Assembly in Benin, Okpebholo said capital expenditure would take ₦381 billion, representing 63% while recurrent had ₦223 billion, representing 37%.

Okpebholo noted that his administration planned to make a huge difference in the road sector with the appropriation of ₦162 billion for road construction across the state. He appropriated ₦48 billion for Education, while ₦500 million was appropriated to Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma as a monthly subvention to ensure its revival. The governor also appropriated ₦63.9 billion to the health sector, ₦1.8 billion was set aside for the Health Insurance scheme, with ₦4.5 billion was budgeted for the Agriculture sector. He further stated that his administration recently purchased 20 patrol vehicles to assist the security personnel in their work and planned to purchase more in the coming year.