Governor Buni secures release of 30 inmates, grants clemency and pays fines

The Yobe Government says it has secured the release of 30 inmates from five correctional centres in the country.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Damaturu by Alhaji Alhassan Mamudo, spokesman for the state Ministry of Justice.

Mamudo said the state government paid the fines of 14 out of the 30 inmates, while the 16 others were granted clemency.

According to him, the inmates were released from correctional centres in Potiskum, Nguru, Gashua, Jos, and Kaduna.

The pardon was approved by Gov Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, following recommendations by the state’s Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

The council, chaired by the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Saleh Samanja, visited correctional facilities in Potiskum, Nguru, and Gashua to assess inmates eligible for clemency.

After thorough deliberations, a list of 30 inmates was submitted for the governor’s approval.

The state government remains committed to improving inmates’ welfare and providing skill acquisition programs under Governor Buni’s leadership, the spokesman said.

Similarly, the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom, Justice Ekaette Obot, on Thursday, granted freedom to 44 inmates awaiting trial at different correctional centres in the state. The News Agency Agency (NAN) reports that the chief judge performed the jail delivery exercise at Ikot Abasi, Eket, Ikot Ekpene and Uyo correctional centres

Speaking to newsmen at the end of the exercise, Obot, said that 42 of the freed inmates were women while two were women. The chief judge said that those granted pardon were inmates with minor offences who had overstayed in custody while awaiting trial. She said;

They are mostly inmates who were charged with minor offences such as petty stealing and assault, we ordered that they should be released unconditionally. Some of them were released on compassionate and health grounds, we asked them to go home and be of good behaviour,

Obot expressed the commitment of the state judiciary not to grant freedom to anyone who would be a detriment to society. She added;

It is our policy not to leave the correctional facilities over congested, but we won’t release people who committed violent and major crimes

She urged Julius Ezegwu, the Controller of Correctional Centres in the state to ensure that the welfare of inmates was promoted.

Inmates should utilise their stay under you to acquire skills and education. Schools should be established within the centres. He said;

I have observed from my visits that there are training facilities for inmates, but it shouldn’t end there

In his remarks, Ezugwu thanked the chief judge for her consistent visits to the facilities, and the goodwill extended to the custodial centres in the state. Ezugwu said that the centre was facing the challenge of dilapidated facilities and a lack of operational vehicles.