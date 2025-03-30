Gov Soludo alerted to impending anarchy in Anambra town

The Awulu Peace Ambassadors, a pressure group in Umuawulu town, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra, has urged Governor Chukwuma Soludo to intervene in an alleged unconstitutional leadership style in the area.

The group also urged the governor to intervene in the land dispute crisis in the town to prevent a total breakdown of law and order.

The Awulu Peace Ambassadors is a duly registered pressure group with the Corporate Affairs Commission, chaired by Mbanefo Oranye.

In a Pre-Action Notice sent to the Town’s Leadership on Sunday and signed by its lawyer, Okwudili Alagbu, the group further urged the state governor to urgently set up a fact-finding team to investigate the town's alleged leadership flaws.

It also sought the state's investigation and intervention in the community's land dispute, which might further degenerate into avoidable circumstances.

In the letter addressed to the President General of Umuawulu, Christopher Ekweozor, the Traditional Ruler and copied to the state government, the group stated that for the past year, the town's youths have clamoured for constitutional leadership to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

“The former deputy speaker of Anambra, Mr Aford Oseke, who hailed from Umuawulu, promised the Anambra government that he would intervene and pleaded to the government that he would talk to the leaders about an alleged misuse of powers in Umuawulu.

“With the death of the former deputy speaker, the issue of alleged unconstitutional leadership has resurfaced. ”

The group further alleged that the town had been administered without a properly constituted cabinet but with some hand-picked individuals who were not adding value to its peace and development.

“Indeed, the town by tradition must have constituted cabinet members who must be representatives of the three quarters that made up Umuawulu.

“Our investigations revealed that our community's leadership had been unfair to our youths, with some arrested for alleged crimes for speaking up against injustices in the area.

“Regrettably, those who speak up are tagged terrorists and kidnappers.

“The attention of the Commissioner of Police in Anambra and the deputy speaker of Anambra was drawn to the threats to the liberty of the young ones.

“Most recently, the youth leader of the Agbana quarter, Mr Chibuzor Nwakaji, was arrested for fabricated allegations.

“We also discovered that there is a land dispute between Enugu quarter and Umuenu quarter that may lead to total breakdown of law and order if not urgently handled.”

According to the group, Umuawulu town is boiling, and the governor should swiftly intervene to prevent the crisis from deepening further.